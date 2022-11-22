HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.80 ($47.76) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

HeidelbergCement Stock Down 0.3 %

ETR HEI opened at €51.52 ($52.57) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.35. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €38.73 ($39.52) and a 12 month high of €68.08 ($69.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €45.07 and its 200 day moving average is €47.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

