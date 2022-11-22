HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €44.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($18.37) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($23.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €23.80 ($24.29) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.94 and its 200 day moving average is €27.91. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €19.94 ($20.35) and a 1 year high of €97.20 ($99.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

