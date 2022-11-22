Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 4.6 %

HP opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

