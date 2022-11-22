Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $62.54

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €62.54 ($63.82) and traded as high as €67.26 ($68.63). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.98 ($68.35), with a volume of 547,204 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HEN3. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is €62.54.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

