Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 133 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

