Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $916.72

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 916.72 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 994.60 ($11.76). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 994.60 ($11.76), with a volume of 896,767 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HSX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.28) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.51).
The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,260.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 915.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 916.72.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
