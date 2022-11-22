Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $916.72

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 916.72 ($10.84) and traded as high as GBX 994.60 ($11.76). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 994.60 ($11.76), with a volume of 896,767 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSX. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,208 ($14.28) price target on shares of Hiscox in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.64) to GBX 930 ($11.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 925 ($10.94) to GBX 975 ($11.53) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hiscox from GBX 990 ($11.71) to GBX 1,015 ($12.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,057.83 ($12.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 2,260.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 915.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 916.72.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.63) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,506.50).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

