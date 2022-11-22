Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HMPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Point Capital to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Point Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.96.
Home Point Capital Trading Down 2.9 %
HMPT opened at $1.70 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital
Home Point Capital Company Profile
Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Point Capital (HMPT)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.