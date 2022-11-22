HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $98.31

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and traded as high as $101.57. HOYA shares last traded at $100.59, with a volume of 27,625 shares changing hands.

Separately, CLSA lowered HOYA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.92. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.62.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

