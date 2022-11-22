HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $400.09.

Shares of HUBS opened at $263.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $862.00.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

