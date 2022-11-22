Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.22

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.22 and traded as low as $21.30. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 25,950 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Hudson Global Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Articles
