Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.22

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.22 and traded as low as $21.30. Hudson Global shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 25,950 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global Stock Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.