Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $579.00.

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total value of $1,783,426.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $525.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $514.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

