Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF opened at $26.36 on Monday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.