Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$36.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CSFB lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.11.

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One stock opened at C$35.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. Hydro One has a one year low of C$30.52 and a one year high of C$36.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.56.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

