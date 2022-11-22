Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$34.11.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of TSE H opened at C$35.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$21.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.56. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$30.52 and a 52 week high of C$36.44.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

About Hydro One

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

