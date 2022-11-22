Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.92

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and traded as high as $11.07. Iberdrola shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 48,097 shares changing hands.

Iberdrola Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Further Reading

