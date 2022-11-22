IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDACORP by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

IDACORP stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

