IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.46

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.46 and traded as low as $18.30. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 4,916 shares changing hands.
IF Bancorp Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.54.
IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter.
IF Bancorp Company Profile
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
