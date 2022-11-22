iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iHeartMedia

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

