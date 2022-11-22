Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
IMGO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush cut Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Trading Up 104.5 %
Shares of IMGO stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Imago BioSciences has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $35.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Imago BioSciences
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
