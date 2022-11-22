Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMGO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences Stock Up 104.5 %
IMGO stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Imago BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
