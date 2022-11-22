Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.83.
IMCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IMCR opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 0.43. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.
