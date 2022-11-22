ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 54,473 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ImmunoGen Profile

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

