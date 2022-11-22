ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.01

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.01 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 2.54 ($0.03), with a volume of 2,550,097 shares.
The company has a market cap of £8.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.01.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
