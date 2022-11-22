Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.44.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$75.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$67.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.24. The company has a market cap of C$47.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$41.04 and a one year high of C$79.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

