Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.44.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$75.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$41.04 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.24. The company has a market cap of C$47.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

