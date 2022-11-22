Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. National Bankshares raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CSFB upped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$74.44.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$75.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$41.04 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.24. The company has a market cap of C$47.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72.
Imperial Oil Increases Dividend
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
