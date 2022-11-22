Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at CSFB

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$74.44.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$75.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.72. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$41.04 and a 52-week high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.