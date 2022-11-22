Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Price Target Increased to €45.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from €44.00 ($44.90) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($43.37) to €47.40 ($48.37) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($38.78) to €41.00 ($41.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($34.69) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

