Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CSFB

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.95.

Shares of INE opened at C$15.78 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

