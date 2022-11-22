Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on INE. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.95.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$15.78 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.23 and a 12-month high of C$20.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

