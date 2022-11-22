Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.23 and traded as low as C$3.66. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 180,753 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$122.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.89.

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

