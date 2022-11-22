Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $189.94

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$189.94 and traded as high as C$195.75. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$192.81, with a volume of 325,560 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.27.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$198.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$189.94. The firm has a market cap of C$33.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.