Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.12

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.12 and traded as high as C$19.20. Inter Pipeline shares last traded at C$19.12, with a volume of 488,974 shares.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07.
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.
