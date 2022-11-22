inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded inTEST from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get inTEST alerts:

inTEST Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of INTT stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 million, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.83.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.