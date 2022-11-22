Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Intuit from $502.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $534.68.

Intuit Trading Down 1.3 %

INTU opened at $375.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $697.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.32 and a 200 day moving average of $409.92.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 81.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

