Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $91.67

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.67 and traded as high as $94.66. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $94.48, with a volume of 468,851 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 235.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

