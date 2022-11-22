Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IPSEY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ipsen from €107.00 ($109.18) to €108.00 ($110.20) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ipsen from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ipsen from €98.00 ($100.00) to €102.00 ($104.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on Ipsen from €139.00 ($141.84) to €142.00 ($144.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.22.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.