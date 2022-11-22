Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,199,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 30.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $328,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 12,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $644,950.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,545,016.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRDM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,277.32 and a beta of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

