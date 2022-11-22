IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as high as $4.08. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 33,755 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $262.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 93.01% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $107.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

