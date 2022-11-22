ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

NYSE:ITT opened at $83.69 on Tuesday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

