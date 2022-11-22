IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.70

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.60. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 119,684 shares changing hands.

IZEA Worldwide Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 54.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% in the second quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

