J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $209.46

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 209.46 ($2.48) and traded as high as GBX 217.70 ($2.57). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 216.70 ($2.56), with a volume of 3,156,453 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 155 ($1.83) to GBX 161 ($1.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.31) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.55) to GBX 210 ($2.48) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J Sainsbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 240.20 ($2.84).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 209.46. The firm has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 866.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J Sainsbury

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £16,720 ($19,770.60).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.