Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter worth $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $188.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.13. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

