James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

