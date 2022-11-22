James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.
Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. James Hardie Industries has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $41.64.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
