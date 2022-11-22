James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JHX. Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.
Shares of JHX stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64.
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
