James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JHX. Bank of America started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 971,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,038,000 after purchasing an additional 99,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

