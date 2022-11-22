JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $117.20

JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 117.20 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 120.40 ($1.42). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.41), with a volume of 9,405,609 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.19) to GBX 175 ($2.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 735 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($7.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.25) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 262.14 ($3.10).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.20.

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In other news, insider Andy Long purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £24,250 ($28,674.47).

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.