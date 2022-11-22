Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Jones Soda shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 14,598 shares.

Jones Soda Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jones Soda stock. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 89,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Jones Soda at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jones Soda Company Profile

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products.

