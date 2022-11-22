JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JOYY were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JOYY by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 240.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 9.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in JOYY by 12.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

JOYY Price Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.54. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $57.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $596.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.32%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.