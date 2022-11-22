JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) a $148.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BioNTech from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $217.15.

BioNTech Stock Down 4.8 %

BNTX stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $374.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

