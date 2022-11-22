Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of KAI opened at $188.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kadant has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

