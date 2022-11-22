Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

KHOTF has been the topic of several other reports. DNB Markets raised Kahoot! ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Kahoot! ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

Kahoot! ASA Price Performance

Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Kahoot! ASA Company Profile

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.